ZESCO United’s chances of winning the 2023/24 Super League title have become slimmer after a 2-2 draw against Zanaco yesterday. Zesco had to rally from a goal down to force the draw but still lost ground on log leaders, Red Arrows, who have a seven point advantage, with seven games remaining before the season concludes. A brace from Samson Ngoma rescued a point for the nine-time champions in an entertaining Week 27 fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Zesco remains second on the log table on 50 points, while Zanaco sit ninth on the log table, with 35 points. Ngoma gave Zesco United the lead in the 17th minute with a stunning cracker from outside the box...



