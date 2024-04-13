FORMER Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba is in critical condition after he was involved in a road accident earlier today. Kalaba, a member of the 2012 AFCON winning squad, is reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). The former midfielder was being driven by a yet to be identified female, who died on the spot of the tragic accident. According to UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda, Kalaba was still alive despite being in a critical condition. “He is still alive, but it is just that he is in critical condition. Some of the social media [pages] are saying that he is dead. No, he is not dead. What time is this? This...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.