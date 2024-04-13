FORMER Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba is in critical condition after he was involved in a road accident earlier today. Kalaba, a member of the 2012 AFCON winning squad, is reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). The former midfielder was being driven by a yet to be identified female, who died on the spot of the tragic accident. According to UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda, Kalaba was still alive despite being in a critical condition. “He is still alive, but it is just that he is in critical condition. Some of the social media [pages] are saying that he is dead. No, he is not dead. What time is this? This...