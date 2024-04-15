THE Zambia futsal national team’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals at the ongoing Morocco 2024 TotalEnergies Futsal AFCON suffered a major blow after suffering a humiliating 8-5 beating at the hands of Angola in the COSAFA derby at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Futsal Arena in Rabat. Angola came from a goal down to hand their regional rivals a painful defeat to redeem their chances of progressing to the semi-finals, having lost their first game against Morocco 5-2. After a cagey affair in the first half, Zambia broke the deadlock a minute before the break when Patrick Banda chipped the ball into the back of the net after he was set up by goalie Jackson Chitungu, who released a long...



