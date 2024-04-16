FAZ present Andrew Kamanga has urged the women’s U17 team to take the third round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup fixtures against Uganda seriously. Zambia progressed to the third round of the 2024 Dominican Republic FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after eliminating Tanzania 5-1 on aggregate. The Carol Kanyemba-drilled side will face Uganda in the third round of the qualifiers on May 12 at home, before playing the away fixture five days later. The winner will face either Morocco or Algeria in the fourth round for one of the three available African spots at the World Cup. In his latest Monday Column, Kamanga urged the team to prepare adequately to progress to the next round. “Our U17 girls will...



