ZAMBIA’s dreams of progressing to the semi-finals of the ongoing Futsal AFCON were shuttered following a humiliating 13-0 defeat at the hands of hosts and defending champions Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Futsal Arena yesterday. The team failed to go past the group stage, finishing third in Group A with three points, after registering one win against Ghana. Morocco and Angola progressed to the semi-finals after the latter humbled Ghana 10-3. In a one-sided cagey match, Soufiane El Mesrar and Bilal Bakkali gave the hosts two early goals just after six minutes when they caught the Zambian defence napping. The hosts continued to dictate play, with Soufiane Charraoui and Ismail Amazal adding their names to the score sheet, making...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.