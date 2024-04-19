UNDER-17 women’s national team coach Carol Kanyemba has named a 35-member provisional squad ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda. Kanyemba has retained the majority of players that featured in the 5-1 aggregate win over neighbours Tanzania in the second round of qualifiers. The Copper Princesses will host Uganda at Nkoloma Stadium on May 12, before travelling to Kitende for the reverse fixture a week later. The winner over both legs will face, either Morocco or Algeria in the final round for a place at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup set for the Dominican Republic. The squad comprises goalkeepers Margaret Phiri (Elite Ladies), Mwila Chishala Mufunte (Police Dove Queens), Cynthia Mushili (Trident Queens), and Mary Nyangu...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.