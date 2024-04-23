FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has implored clubs not to fall prey to the deadly cancer of match-fixing as its consequences are grave. Speaking during the official opening of the Zambian Premier League (ZPL) Consultative Meeting held at Golden Peacock on Monday, Kamanga urged clubs to uphold professionalism and fair play. “It gives me great pleasure to be part of this progressive gathering that brings together members of the Zambian Premier League. We are always delighted to engage our members through the ZPL platform. Let me take this opportunity to implore all clubs not to engage in match-fixing, which is a deadly cancer to our game. The consequences will be grave, and we will not relent to ensure that those found...



