NKWAZI coach Dennis Makinka says he wants to break the club’s record by finishing in the top four of the MTN Super League as his team faces MUZA at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka today. Three points separate MUZA in fourth position on the league table, from Nkwazi, sitting in fifth place. Nkwazi has never finished among the top four placed teams in its history, but Makinka is determined to change that. Ahead of the match, he acknowledged that MUZA would be a difficult opponent to face. “Looking at the past two games we have played, we have drawn both of them at home. Tomorrow we play away in Mazabuka, a very difficult game, tricky game. Playing a team that is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.