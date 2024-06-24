Lloyd Banega Aaron of Malawi challenged by Patson Kwataine of Zambia during the 2023 Hollywood Bets COSAFA Cup match between Zambia and Malawi in King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi on the 06 July 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Lloyd Banega Aaron of Malawi challenged by Patson Kwataine of Zambia during the 2023 Hollywood Bets COSAFA Cup match between Zambia and Malawi in King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi on the 06 July 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

COACH Chisi Mbewe has unveiled the final 23-man squad that will represent Zambia at the COSAFA Cup in Gqeberha, South Africa. Mbewe, brings his experience from the Under-20 team to lead the senior squad in this prestigious regional tournament. The tournament will be held from June 26 to July 7. The defending champions are set to kick off their Group B campaign against guests Kenya on June 27 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Then they will face arch-rivals Zimbabwe in a highly anticipated match at Wolfson Stadium on June 30, and conclude their group stage fixtures against Comoros on July 2. Mbewe’s selection will be crucial as Zambia navigates a challenging group. The team will rely on the defensive...