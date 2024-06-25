FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga has urged the Chipolopolo to return the COSAFA trophy home. In a rousing address to Chipolopolo after a training session at Nkoloma stadium yesterday, Kamanga stressed the importance of bringing home the COSAFA trophy as the team prepared to depart for South Africa. Kamanga underscored Zambia’s dominant history in the tournament and stressed the need to uphold their record as the leading titleholders. “We are the record winners of COSAFA, that record is not about to change, the trophy was in my office until recently. COSAFA picked it up to prepare for the tournament, but I want it back,” he said. Kamanga reminded players of the stiff competition they will face, singling out Zimbabwe and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.