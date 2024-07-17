Red Arrows has clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Djibouti Telecom to secure a spot in the CECAFA Cup semi-finals on Tuesday afternoon at Kigali Memorial Complex. From the outset, Arrows exhibited attacking intent, with an early effort by striker Godfrey Ngwenya forcing a corner in the 6th minute. Alassane Diarra’s attempt from a set-piece went wide, but the Zambian side had already made their presence felt with three attempts on goal within the first quarter-hour. Despite their dominance, the scoreboard read 0-0 at the 15-minute mark. The match saw an evenly contested build-up, with both teams vying to break the deadlock. However, it was the Airmen who found the breakthrough in the 21st minute. Ngwenya delivered a well-placed corner...



