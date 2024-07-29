FIFA has warned FAZ of more severe sanctions if it continues to default on paying former Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic his dues, which are over US$1.1 million. FIFA says it will proceed to impose a 20 percent restriction on FAZ’s right to receive development funding in July 2024 after FAZ failed to pay Asanovic the money owed to him. In its latest communique to both FAZ and Asanovic, FIFA said the decision to impose a 20 percent restriction on FAZ’s right to receive developmental funding was in line with article 8 paragraph 2 lit b) of the Annex 2 of the regulations on the status and transfer of players. FIFA said it had not received proof of payments as it...



