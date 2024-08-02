Swimmer Damien Shamambo has been eliminated from the Paris Olympic Games after clocking 24.09s in Heat 5 of the men’s 50m freestyle. The swimmer made his Olympic Games debut a seventh place finish in the heat. The heat was dominated by St. Vincent’s Alex Joachim, Maso Alaa, and Sinuade Tobi from Nigeria, who finished third with a time of 23.34s. “It’s a dream come true. I’m proud of the efforts I made and now I’m just looking forward to many more. I don’t want to make excuses but it did feel like a slow pool but there are things I could have worked on. I thought it was a fast swim and I was muzzled up in the waves of...



