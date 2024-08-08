NKANA says it’s ready to challenge for the MTN Super League crown after a successful pre-season tour which was wrapped up with a win over rivals, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, in the IRH Mopani Challenge Cup. Nkana, who lost the first leg of the Mopani Challenge Cup 1-0, defeated Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 on aggregate to earn bragging rights over their rivals. Nkana also bagged the Mopani Challenge Cup at women’s and junior level to become Mopani Challenge Cup triple champions. Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kelvin Mutafu said the IRH Mopani Challenge Cup win over Wanderers was a great motivation going into the new football season. “As Nkana FC we are excited by the initiative from our sponsors for bringing the...



