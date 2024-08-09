LEGENDARY sprinter Samuel Matete says Muzala Samukonga’s success at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games should inspire young athletes in Zambia to believe that they too can achieve greatness at international championships. Samukonga became only the third Zambian to win an Olympic medal, a bronze in 400m after finishing third in the finals on Wednesday night. The sprinter clocked 43.74 seconds and set a new national record at the Stade de Paris in France. Matete, who was the first sprinter to win an Olympic medal, a silver in 400m hurdle at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, said he was proud of Samukonga for inspiring young athletes to believe that it was possible for a Zambian to win a medal at the...



