WARE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Michael Campbell of New Zealand plays his tee shot on the fifth hole during Day One of the English Championship at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club on August 06, 2020 in Ware, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

WARE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Michael Campbell of New Zealand plays his tee shot on the fifth hole during Day One of the English Championship at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club on August 06, 2020 in Ware, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

LEGENDARY golfer Michael Campbell says he is determined to win the inaugural Legends Golf Championship taking place at Bonanza Golf Course in Chongwe. Campbell, who defeated Tiger Woods to win the US Open in 2005, says he did not fly all the way from New Zealand to be a mare participant in the tourney which has attracted over 50 international golfers, among them 2024 PGA Senior Championship winner Robert Coles. “My goal this week is to win. I’m not here to come out second or third, I’m here to win. You have to have the competitive edge,” Campbell said. “There are a lot of good players, James Kingston from South Africa he has won four or five times Adilson has...