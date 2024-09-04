THE National Sports Council Zambia (NOCZ) has alleged that some athletes are being exploited by selfish individuals who are hiding behind social media. NSCZ Chief Executive Officer Sombwa Musunsa says government promised to pay outstanding allowances owned to athletes before the end of the year. Musunsa insisted that athletes such as sprinter Muzala Samukonga have been paid daily allowances for major tournaments including the just ended Paris Olympic Games. He said that what had not been paid to Samukonga were payments towards medals or winning bonuses. “The minister has been categorical that payments for medals will be made,” Musunsa said. “We are aware that there are outstanding payments and we are committed to ensure that these are paid before the...



