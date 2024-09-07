CONGOLESE International Ciel Ikoko Ebengo has been crowned the Goodfellow Fans’ Best Player of the season after he helped Red Arrows win the 2023/24 MTN Super League. The award, which was supposed to be presented to the player at the end of the 2023/24 season, was finally given to him after he also helped Red Arrows maintain a 100 percent winning record in the new 2024/25 season following a 1-0 win over Green Buffaloes on September 5, 2024 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Ebengo’s exceptional performance throughout the 2023-2024 season earned him the K13,000 worth accolade which was determined by fan votes. Goodfellow Finance Senior Official Victor Kalala praised Ebengo’s talent and assured Super League clubs of the company’s commitment...



