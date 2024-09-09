SOUTH African based Zambian golfer Dayne Moore says he feels motivated after winning the 2024 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open in Uganda. And the Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) has congratulated Moore for making Zambia proud at the golf championship in Uganda where a lot of international golfers met to compete for a total prize of US$40,333. Moore secured the win after hitting 281 strokes (three under par) score at Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday. The Zambian, who will be celebrate his 32nd birthday on October 18, said he was happy to add to his trophy cabinet having also scooped the 2024 Sunshine Tour in South Africa earlier this year. “I am humbled for the victory on a year that...



