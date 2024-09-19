NATIONAL Athletics coach Douglas Kalembo says Muzala Samukonga will not relax after winning bronze at the 2024 Olympics Games held last month in Paris France. Samukonga became the first Zambian in 28 years to win an Olympic Medal after he clocked 43.74 seconds in the final of the men’s 400m race at the Paris Olympic Games last month. Kalembo said he was proud to have delivered an Olympic medallist in Samukonga, who has continued to make the nation proud with his performances at various international tournaments. “Since I came back to Zambia I wanted to prove to myself that I can produce a champion. That was my mission and I’m really glad I managed to do that. People thought it...



