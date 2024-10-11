ZAMBIA Under-17 National Women’s Team captain, Blessing Zangose Zulu says the Copper Princesses are ready to conquer the world at the FIFA 2024 Under-17 World Cup, which will run from October 16 to November 4 in the Dominican Republic. Zulu says the Copper Princesses can defeat Brazil in their opening match of the tournament. And FAZ National Women’s Football representative, Priscilla Katoba is confident that the Copper Princesses will represent the country diligently at the World Cup. The Copper Princesses left on Wednesday afternoon for the World Cup where they will compete in Group D alongside Brazil, Japan, and Poland. Zulu said morale was high in camp and the Copper Princesses were ready to face any team at the World...



