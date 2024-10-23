COMMONWEALTH Games Association (CGA) of Zambia President Alfred Foloko has urged sports federations in the country not to worry about the decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to reduce the number of sports codes for the 2026 Commonwealth Games from 19 to 10. CGF has confirmed that the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2, 2026 without three high profile sports in rugby sevens, hockey and cricket. Badminton, beach volleyball, diving, non-track cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, squash and table tennis are the other sports which have also been culled. The 10 sports code included are athletics and para athletics (track and field), swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here