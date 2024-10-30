AFTER recording their third defeat of the season following a 2-1 beating from Power Dynamos on Sunday, Kabwe Warriors will today seek redemption when they host defending champions Red Arrows in a rescheduled MTN Zambia Super League fixture at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

The Mumamba Numba tutored Warriors are sixth on the Super League table with 13 points and a win over the Airmen may propel them into the top three on the log.

However, beating Arrows may not be a walk in the park for Warriors because the Airmen are also motivated by their sweet Midlands derby win over High Flying Nkwazi FC last weekend.

Arrows are fifth on the Super League table with 14 points, and need victory to keep pace with league leaders Zesco United.

“We expect a tough game against Kabwe Warriors because they are coming from a defeat and that was their first loss of the season. On the other hand we managed to get a win in our last fixture and it’s something we are looking to build on,” Red Arrows assistant gaffer Kalililo Kakonje said in a pre-match interview.

Kakonje said a win over Warriors would be key for the Airmen to regain their consistency after picking four wins, two draws and two defeats in the last eight games.

The 2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper said last weekend’s win over Nkwazi was a big boost for the Airmen who are determined to protect their crowns as Super League and ABSA Cup kings.

“It was a big boost for us to get a win against Nkwazi and going into the game against Warriors we are looking to build on that. We are looking to boost our morale by getting another win in Kabwe,” Kakonje said.

“The expectations are high not just from ourselves but from our fans as well. We met Kabwe Warriors recently and we beat them in a cup final so going into the latest fixture, I wouldn’t call it a great match but I would call it an interesting fixture for both teams because if you look at how Kabwe Warriors started the season, they started on a high and they are among the teams challenging for silverware this season and for us, we are looking to defend the league and the ABSA Cup so it will be an interesting match,” said Kakonje.

As they seek revenge for the 1-0 defeat record the last time they visited Godfrey Chitalu Stadium, Arrows will hope that goal keeper Charles Kalumba will be in good form to stop former Under-20 international, Edward Tembo, Mwamba Mutombo and striker Godfrey Binga, who have proved to be Warriors’ dependable players for goals after netting a total of five goals in the last three games.

For Warriors, they will have to watch out for the midfield trio of Godfrey Ngwenya, Alasane Diarra and captain Sadam Phiri who have been very problematic for teams in the Super League.

Warriors will also need to watch striker Ricky Banda closely as he is hungry to get a goal after failing to find the back of the net in Arrows’ last four matches in the Super League.