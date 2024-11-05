MIDFIELDER Emmanuel Banda has made a dream league debut for Saudi Division One side Al-Tai, scoring a brace against Al Jandal in a 3 – 2 win yesterday. In September, Banda moved to the oil rich nation to seek new adventures after a spell at Croatian side Rijeka FC, a move that attracted sharp criticism from fans. However, the Chipolopolo midfielder is using that criticism as fuel, if his league debut was anything to go by. The Africa Under 20 Cup of Nations winner first put his name on the score sheet in the 34th minute before completing his brace in the 67th minute. “Finally, I heard the net today from my strikes. Happy to help the team and get...



