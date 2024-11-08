ZAMBIA’S flyweight sensation Miracle Chipito has advanced to the next stage of the IMMAF World Championships after an intense battle with a highly decorated Kazakh fighter, Dinara Ayapova, defeating her by split decision. Ayapova, a former world champion with gold and silver medals to her name, proved an impressive opponent, but Chipito’s tactical finesse and stamina carried her to victory. The match saw Chipito adopt a sharp, counter-striking style, allowing her to nullify her opponent’s strengths while landing decisive blows. In the third round, Chipito shifted momentum with an aggressive strategy that culminated in a crucial takedown, swaying the judges in her favour and clinching the hard-fought win. Chipito now advances to the medal rounds, carrying the hopes of Zambia...



