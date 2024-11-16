ZAMBIA has qualified for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a stunning 1-0 win over Ivory Coast at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday.

A lone first half goal from Kennedy Musonda secured qualification for the 2012 AFCON winners, who will return to the continental showpiece after claiming top position in Group G with 10 points.

The Chipolopolo started the match on a positive note in front of a cheering crowd of fans.

Despite having started on a positive note, the hosts could have been punished in the 20th minute when Cote d’Ivoire launched a dangerous attack.

Stopilla Sunzu came to Zambia’s rescue with a decisive block that prevented the visitors from claiming the lead.

Zambia’s first dangerous attempt came in the 26th minute when Gift Mphande delivered a sublime cross which was met by Emmanuel Banda.

The Saudi based midfielder was unfortunate to see his header go straight into Yaiha Fofana’s arms.

Banda had another opportunity a minute after the half hour mark when he was perfectly set up by Kings Kangwa. However, his effort went over the bar.

The Chipolopolo continued to search for the opener as they pilled more pressure on the African champions.

Midfielder, Kelvin Kampamba who was trusted with the arm band delivered a great cross in the Cote d’Ivoire box but Joseph Sabobo Banda struggled to connect well as the visitors earned a goal kick in the 38th minute.

The Chipolopolo finally broke the deadlock two minutes before the break after Sabobo Banda set up Musonda with a perfect assist and the Yanga FC topman made no mistake in puting the ball into the back of the net and sending the masses that turned up at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium into a frenzy.

In the second half, Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant introduced midfielder Clatous Chota Chama for Kelvin Kampamba, who was forced out due to an injury while Cote d’Ivoire’s Emerse Fae made two changes as Simon Adingra came in for Jeremie Boga while Evan Guessano paved way for Oumar Diakite.

The Chipolopolo continued to play some exciting football and almost punished the visitors with a second goal five minutes before the hour mark.

However, Joseph Sabobo Banda missed a perfect chance to double Chipolopolo’s advantage from close range after he was perfectly set up by Kings Kangwa, who had created a perfect partnership with Chama and Banda in midfield.

Ivory Coast made another double change as Jean Krasso paved way for Vakoun Bayo while Hamed Traore came in for Seko Fofana.

The visitors had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

Chama had his chance to double the lead for Zambia after Kings Kangwa unselfishly laid the ball to the Yanga FC star who shot straight into the arms of the Cote d’Ivoire shot stopper.

Five minutes before the final whistle, Ivory Coast introduced Karim Konate for Aholou Eudes while Avram Grant withdrew Kennedy Musonda for Frankie Musonda.

The Chipolopolo were able to protect their lone goal to avenge the 2-0 defeat suffered on match day one of the qualifiers played in Ivory Coast.

The home win propelled Zambia to ten points, one ahead of the African champions, who were relegated to second position in Group G. Sierra Leone are third with five points while Chad anchor the Group with two points.

With a game remaining to conclude the Qualifiers, both Zambia and Ivory Coast will hope to gain leadership of the group in the final round next week having both secured qualification.