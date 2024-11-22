THE Lusaka Golf Club will this weekend come alive with the hosting of the Mapulanga Society Golf Championship, a two-day golf competition which will feature corporate golfers from Lusaka. The competition set for Saturday and Sunday will present the golfing society the opportunity to honour all its members who passed on over the years in the Mapulanga Memorial. Mapulanga society Chairman Marlon Kananda said all proceeds from the Memorial tournament would go towards a charity organization to be identified by the society. “Mapulanga has some distinguished hub for golf enthusiasts, and I am thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Chairman’s Cup and the Memorial Golf Tournament,” Kananda said. “This prestigious event promises to bring together all the members of Mapulanga’s...



