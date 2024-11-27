THE BBC says Barbra Banda is a worthy winner of the 2024 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award. The Copper Queens and Orlando Pride attacker overcame stiff competition from 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati, Naomi Girma and the USA duo of Caroline Graham Hansen and Sophia Smith to win the prestigious award. BBC World Service English Controller Jon Zilkha said Banda and all the four nominees of the award had elevated their game and inspired countless women around the world through dedication and resilience. “Barbra’s hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance on the pitch have made her a very worthy winner of the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award for 2024. Each of our...



