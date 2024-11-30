Matero Magic yesterday suffered a tough 93-73 defeat at the hands of Uganda’s City Oilers in their second game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 Tournament at the Nyayo Arena. The eleven-time Zambian champions were outplayed by the Oilers, a team boasting ten Ugandan national titles and two FIBA Africa Zone 5 Club Championships. Matero Magic’s struggles were evident in key areas, including turnovers and bench contributions, which proved costly in the high-stakes encounter. American Donovan Jones led the scoring for Magic with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Zambia Basketball Federation MVP Saul Phiri found his shooting rhythm late, contributing 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Ghanaian forward Isaac Adamako added 11 points and...



