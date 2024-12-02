Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu making his remarks during the official launch of the Women Sports Zambia at the National Sports Development Center in Lusaka on Wednesday 4th 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu has challenged the Under-17 boys and girls to go and win the 2024 COSAFA tournaments to confirm Zambia’s status as a powerhouse in the southern region. South Africa will host the youth championship set to take place from December 4 to 15, with the competition serving as the COSAFA qualifiers for the 2025 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations. Zambia are defending champions of the men’s tournament after they defeated South Africa 2–1 in the final in 2022. Nkandu said there was need for the two teams to be focused going into the regional championship and emulate the Charles Haluboono tutored Under-20 team that won the regional title without conceding a goal. He...