WEDSON Nyirenda says Zambia will not relax following uncertainty over the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers first leg fixture against Mozambique. Zambia is scheduled to face Mozambique on December 21 in Maputo for the first leg of the second qualifying stage of the CHAN Qualifiers before hosting the reverse fixture on December 28 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. However, the Maputo fixture may be postponed due to political tensions in Mozambique. Nyirenda, who had called a 28 member squad for the second camp in Lusaka, said the all-local assemblage of the Chipolopolo boys were working hard in preparation for Mozambique . “We are getting there though we are still shaping up but I think a lot has been...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here