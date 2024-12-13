CHIPOLOPOLO and Leicester City striker Patson Daka has urged the Ian Bakala tutored Young Chipolopolo boys to go for COSAFA gold after securing qualification for the 2025 TotalEnergies Ivory Coast Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). And Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo has praised the Under-17 National Team for coming from behind to beat regional rivals South Africa to qualify for the AFCON. Zambia thumped Amajita 2-1 in Wednesday’s dramatic semifinal of the Under-17 AFCON / COSAFA Qualifier played at the University of Johannesburg Stadium, in South Africa. The Junior Chipolopolo, who are the defending champions of the COSAFA Cup, stormed the finals of the regional championship where they will face Angola in a repeat of the 2019...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here