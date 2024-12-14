SHE is the most expensive female footballer on the planet. However, very few know the tale of her struggle for survival before she became a global superstar. Copper Queens striker Rachael Kundananji is a household name now, but before her star was born she would work all kinds of jobs just to earn a living. Now an Icon of the women’s game, Kundananji is on a journey to inspire young girls and women in Zambia, across the African continent and world over. Kundananji became Zambia’s second female footballer to sign a professional contract with a foreign team when she moved from Indeni Roses to join BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan back in 2019. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Kundananji shares...