SHE is the most expensive female footballer on the planet. However, very few know the tale of her struggle for survival before she became a global superstar. Copper Queens striker Rachael Kundananji is a household name now, but before her star was born she would work all kinds of jobs just to earn a living. Now an Icon of the women’s game, Kundananji is on a journey to inspire young girls and women in Zambia, across the African continent and world over. Kundananji became Zambia’s second female footballer to sign a professional contract with a foreign team when she moved from Indeni Roses to join BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan back in 2019. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Kundananji shares...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here