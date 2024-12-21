THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has described 2024 as an incredible sporting year for Zambia.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko said the Paris Olympics will forever hold a special place in Zambia’s history, with the country finally claiming a medal after 28 years.

Sprinter Muzala Samukonga flew Zambia’s flag high at the Paris Olympics when he scooped a bronze in the men’s 400m race.

Foloko said while the Olympic Games stood out as a major highlight, Zambia’s efforts extended beyond Paris.

“NOCZ continued its initiatives in capacity building for various sports stakeholders. We celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Advanced Sports Management Course, while sessions in sports administration ensured that new members of affiliated sports federations gained insight into the principles of the Olympic Movement. Additionally, we hosted our inaugural Technical Directors Forum, providing a platform to chart the course for the new sports quadrennial with well-defined strategies and objectives,” Foloko said.

“Reflecting on these milestones, I must emphasise that saying I’m merely pleased with what we have achieved would be an understatement. I am immensely proud of our accomplishments, both on and off the field of play. As we continue to focus on key performance areas such as athlete development and support, organizational effectiveness and sustainability, and business development, we remain on a promising trajectory as part of the Olympic and Commonwealth sports movement”.

Foloko said in the quest to promote during the 2024 sports season, NOCZ introduced several initiatives aimed at ensuring the highest standards for all stakeholders involved.

“Looking ahead, the announcement of Glasgow as the host city for the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games is particularly exciting. As the Commonwealth Games Association of Zambia, we look forward to collaborating with CGA Scotland and the leadership of Commonwealth Sport to ensure smooth administrative preparations, with less than two years until the opening ceremony,” he said.

Foloko hailed the NOCZ board, the Secretariat led by Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Boniface Kambikambi, and various commissions chaired by board members for excelling through initiatives ranging from fundraising to creating awareness about social issues and the role of sport in addressing them.

“Your commitment is deeply appreciated. To our affiliate National Sports Federations, you have outdone yourselves this year. Congratulations to Zambia Athletics, the Football Association of Zambia, and the Judo Association of Zambia, among others. We look forward to seeing the achievements of all 30 affiliates in 2025,” said Foloko.

He said partnerships with the corporate world have also been crucial in driving the sports agenda.

“As we conclude the year, I urge the sports fraternity to carry the momentum of 2024 into the new year. As we step into 2025, let us prioritize an athlete-centered approach in all we do. When our athletes thrive, we all thrive,” said Foloko.