Kabwe Warriors has claimed that Zanaco FC has approached Mumamba Numba in hopes that he can make a return to the Sunset Stadium. Kabwe Warriors Chairman Mutale Ng’andu has told Goal Diggers that Numba engaged in talks with Zanaco, who are keen on re-signing him as head coach following their on field struggles in recent weeks. Ng’andu also revealed that Numba was earlier approached by ZESCO United. “First it was Zesco United who approached coach Numba. When that move didn’t materialise, Zanaco expressed interest. The coach has informed me about the discussions with Zanaco, but he hasn’t left the team yet. I can only confirm his departure if he tenders his resignation,” Ng’andu said. Ng’andu expressed hope that Numba would...



