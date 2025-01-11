CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka has hailed his coach at Leicester City, Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the ideal mentor, citing the Dutchman’s illustrious playing career and his ability to transition into a top-level coach. Daka believes Van Nistelrooy’s vast experience as a player and his understanding of the game make him invaluable, particularly for strikers looking to refine their craft. “He’s the best person to learn from, to be honest. We’ve been doing so many things in training, including extra work with all the strikers. It’s good to learn from him and realise that there are so many areas to improve in, even in areas you thought you were strong in,” Daka said. The Zambian international said Van Nistelrooy’s insights into...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here