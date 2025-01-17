CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa has continued his stellar form in Israel, scoring a crucial goal as Hapoel Be’er Sheva cruised into the quarterfinals of the Israeli State Cup with a commanding 6-0 victory over fellow top-flight side Hapoel Hadera. The thrilling round of 16 encounter took place on Wednesday night at Turner Stadium in Be’er Sheba. Kangwa, known for his exceptional playmaking skills, netted the fourth goal in a dominant showing by Be’er Sheva. The hosts set the tone early, with Amir Ganah breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute. Helder Lopes doubled the lead with a confidently converted penalty three minutes before the half-hour mark, giving Be’er Sheva a comfortable advantage. Dan Bitton added a third goal a minute...



