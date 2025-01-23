COPPER Queens striker Rachael Kundananji’s record as the world’s most expensive female footballer could become history with Chelsea on the verge of agreeing a record fee of around £890,000 for San Diego Wave and USA defender Naomi Girma. Last year, Kundananji become the most expensive player in women’s football after a transfer move that involved around £695,000 when she changed base to Bay FC from Madrid CFF in Spain. After a year of holding the record, she could drop to second on the list of the most expensive women footballers following Grima’s pending transfer to England, with multiple publications reporting that a deal has been reached. “A deal of around £890,000 ($1.1m) has been settled on between the two clubs,...



