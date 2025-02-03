EVANS Kangwa has joined his sixth overseas club with a move to Saudi Arabian lower division side Abha club from Chinese outfit QD Hainiu. The Happy Hearts graduate has spent the last 10 years playing abroad and there is no indication of him coming back home yet after signing for Abha club in the Saudi second tie. In a Facebook post, Kangwa announced his departure from QD Hainiu moments before Abha club announced that the former Nkana striker was their new player. “Today [Sunday] I just want to say thank you for everything. To my amazing Qingdao supporters and the executives and the president of the club, thank you for your professionalism and your friendship. I will carry the memories...



