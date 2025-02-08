Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

NINE candidates have successfully filed their nominations to contest the highly anticipated Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections, scheduled for March 29, 2025, in Livingstone. Leading the race is incumbent FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, who is seeking re-election for a third term. Kamanga officially submitted his nomination yesterday at 14:00 hours. Kamanga faces stiff competition from notable figures such as former FAZ vice president Emmanuel Munaile, former FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, and FC MUZA proprietor Keith Mweemba. Other candidates who have successfully filed their nominations are seasoned sports journalists Alex Njovu and Godfrey Chikumbi, Mumbo Lombe, outgoing FAZ Southern Province executive committee member Francis Hafwiti, and former National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary Machacha Shepande. Speaking in an...