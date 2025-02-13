Zambia Team picture during the TOTALEnergies Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations COSAFA Qualifiers, COSAFA under 17 Boys Championship match between Zambia and Zimbabwe at UJ Soweto Stadium in Pretoria on 7 December 2024 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

UNDER-17 National Team coach, Arron Kawangu, has expressed confidence that the Junior Chipolopolo boys are prepared to face any team at the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The final draw for the tournament will take place today in Cairo at 13:45 local time (11:45 GMT). Speaking after a training session, Kawangu highlighted that many players in his squad had experience in international football. “Preparations are going well. The competition levels in the team are high, and everyone is working extra hard. It was important to start preparation early because the earlier, the better. We as the technical bench had to work on areas we struggled with in South Africa. The boys are showing great...