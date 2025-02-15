FAZ has announced that a FIFA-approved Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training programme will be conducted for 40 local referees next week. FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga has confirmed that a four-member team of experts, led by FIFA VAR instructor Carlos Astroza from Russia, will facilitate the training in Lusaka from February 17-21. In a statement issued by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, Kamanga said the training would culminate in FIFA certification for the participating referees. “We are happy to announce that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) project will be taking another step with a team of experts from FIFA conducting training for 40 referees. The FIFA instructor will be working with the CAF VAR instructor Ramy Gamal, Cosafa Referees Director...



