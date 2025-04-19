ZAMBIA Under-17 Women’s National Team coach Carol Kanyemba has acknowledged feeling the weight of expectation as the Copper Princesses prepare to take on Benin in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The crunch tie, scheduled for today at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, is expected to be a stern test for the Princesses, who are chasing a historic second consecutive qualification to the global showpiece set to be held in Morocco. Zambia earned its place in the final qualifying round after eliminating Tanzania, and coach Kanyemba is hopeful that a strong performance on home soil will put her team in a commanding position heading into the second leg. “There’s no...



