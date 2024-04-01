In last week’s opinion piece, we explored the challenges and potential impact of the increasing demand for critical minerals on Zambia’s protected areas, such as forest reserves and game management areas. With the global demand for these minerals on the rise as a result of the energy transition, an increase in mining activities across the country is anticipated. This week, we propose strategies to ensure Zambia’s efforts to capitalize on critical minerals amid the energy transition do not compromise its environmental integrity and the well-being of local communities.

The first step towards sustainable mining practices in Zambia involves fostering better coordination among various government ministries. It is necessary that ministries with overlapping interests, such as the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Land and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, come together to clearly define land use zones. The goal is to categorise what sort of land is designated for mining, agriculture, and environmental protection, including national forests and parks. Such coordinated efforts would ensure that existing regulations are adhered to, and land use conflicts are minimised.

Further, there is need to develop strict regulations and enforcement by implement strong environmental regulations for mining operations, including mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) and robust monitoring systems to ensure adherence in the mining sector. Life of the mine being not more than 30 years estimations, rehabilitation and reclamation should clearly be spelt out and undertook by everyone especially the surrounding communities. Hence, mining companies are required to develop comprehensive plans for mine site rehabilitation and reclamation after operations cease. This could involve planting native trees, restoring ecosystems, and addressing water contamination. To that end, mining companies should be encouraged to adopt renewable energy sources like solar or wind power to reduce their carbon footprint.

Natural resources play an integral in defining the culture and sustenance of many livelihoods of local communities. Thus, community engagement should be anchored on transparency and inclusive dialogue with local communities throughout the mining process. Communities should be informed about potential impacts of increased mining activities. They should also be allowed have a say in decision-making, and should benefit from mining projects through jobs, skills training, and infrastructure development through Community Development Agreements.

To promote mining practices, policy and legal framework should be enhanced to encourage the use of cutting-edge technologies like precision mining and closed-loop recycling systems to minimize waste and environmental damage. To remain competitive in market, regional cooperation agreements should be leveraged on by collaborating with neighbouring countries rich in critical minerals to develop shared environmental and social standards for responsible mining practices. Interventions can include setting up mechanisms to limit, withhold, or withdraw exploration or operating permits if socio-economic plans are not regularly updated and/or if input from consultations is not duly considered.

In conclusion, while there are economic benefits that are expected from the increased demand for critical minerals and Zambia must be well positioned to maximise benefits, it is important to ensure that increased mining activities do not come at the cost of the country’s environmental integrity or the social well-being of local communities. In moving forward, proper coordination between line government ministries as well as ensuring that mining companies adhere to existing regulations will be key in ensuring that sustainable development is realised.

About the Author.

Isaac Mwaipopo Heads the Centre for Trade Policy and Development in Zambia, providing guidance on trade policies, public finance, extractives, climate action and legislative reviews. His extensive experience ensures the organization remains a key resource for developments in these areas.