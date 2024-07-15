Introduction

Last week, we introduced the topic of nuclear energy and Zambia’s readiness to generate nuclear power. We noted the rise in interest by several African countries in nuclear energy, driven by the need to meet the demand of a rising population and changing climate. Just like many African countries, Zambia’s energy needs will keep rising. In this week’s opinion, we discuss the advantages and concerns surrounding nuclear energy and its feasibility in Zambia.

Advantages of Nuclear Energy

Nuclear energy is an efficient source of power. A kilogram of uranium generates far more power than a similar quantity of fossil fuels. This makes it a better source of commercial power for nations facing rising demand. Compared to other sources, such as solar and hydroelectricity, nuclear energy is more reliable, often regardless of weather or changing climatic conditions. Additionally, its carbon footprint is lower than other forms that rely on the combustion of fossil fuels. This is particularly important in achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050 to halt climate change.

Nuclear plants, once established, can continue to operate efficiently for many years. Most countries have used nuclear energy for decades to power their economies. In the United Kingdom, nuclear reactors have powered the country for over 60 years, supplying about 20% of its electricity. South Africa has also operated two nuclear reactors for over 30 years, although nuclear accounts for only about 5% of the country’s energy source.

On the economic side, nuclear power can create a significant number of jobs. In countries like the United States, where nuclear energy dominates the “clean sources of power,” generating about 775 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, the industry has supported half a million jobs (U.S. Department of Energy). For Zambia, the prospect of more jobs could also mean enhanced revenues for the government through taxes. With unemployment currently standing above 12%, and youth unemployment at 17.5%, the addition of more jobs will be critical for the country.

Challenges and Concerns with Nuclear Energy

Investing in nuclear energy requires substantial financial resources, often amounting to billions of US dollars. These costs often hinder investment in nuclear energy and discourage public interest, especially amidst other governmental priorities. For most low-income countries, these costs can easily put pressure on budgets. Thus, the recent surge in interest by African countries towards nuclear energy is partly due to available financing options. Most of these deals involve long-term agreements with pooled funding, often involving a search for funding partners. For example, in 2019, Russia’s state corporation, Rosatom, began building Egypt’s first nuclear reactor at a cost of $30 billion to generate 4.8 gigawatts. To put this into perspective, if this project were undertaken by Zambia, its costs would be equivalent to the entire debt stock the country has accumulated to date.

Building nuclear power plants is a complex endeavour, requiring extensive approvals, verifications, and monitoring processes. For instance, in Iran, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have had to oversee the uranium enrichment process to ensure it is used securely. On the other hand, the country has been sanctioned multiple times on allegations that it breached nuclear protocols. There are also concerns regarding the safety of nuclear plants. While nuclear plants, in general, are safe when properly built, there have been serious accidents in the past. The Chernobyl disaster is one such example. In 1986, a reactor exploded at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine, killing over 50 people and emitting large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. More recently, in 2011, the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan destroyed the nuclear plant and caused radiation exposure, leading to significant environmental damage.

Additionally, building a nuclear power plant requires highly specialized technical skills—a complete skill set that Zambia cannot source domestically—and it also takes a considerable amount of time. “Creating the necessary nuclear infrastructure and building the first nuclear power plant will take at least 10 to 15 years” (International Atomic Energy Agency).

Conclusion

Building nuclear energy infrastructure requires substantial financial resources, long-term commitment, and public buy-in. Without the financial resources, it cannot be done. The huge costs involved make it too expensive for Zambia to build its first nuclear plant. Thus, it is likely to take Zambia more than two decades to build nuclear energy. However, as the demand for electricity keeps rising, Zambia must look for other solutions to sustain its immediate energy needs. One such alternative is coal. Its carbon footprint is quite high, but modern technology can reduce this drastically.

About the Author

Ibrahim Kamara serves as the Head of Research at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance as well as a master’s degree in public finance and taxation from the University of Lusaka. Ibrahim also served as the Coordinator for the Zambia Tax Platform until 2023.