The Ministry of Health’s recent announcement regarding treasury approval to recruit 4,029 health workers, including 1,322 positions for promoting current staff, is a welcome development. The dedication to strengthening the health sector is indeed vital for national well-being, especially in the wake of global pandemics and the ongoing need for robust health care infrastructure.

However, it is imperative to recognize that other sectors, such as forestry, have not seen similar recruitment efforts in a long time. As an advocate for the placement of forestry graduates, it is disheartening to observe that many have remained unemployed for close to 15 years. This lack of opportunities in the forestry sector stunts national development and diminishes our potential to manage natural resources effectively, conserve biodiversity, and mitigate climate change.

While the health sector’s needs are paramount, we call upon the government to consider a balanced approach to recruitment that fosters equitable development across all sectors. The forestry sector, which plays a critical role in sustaining livelihoods, environmental conservation, and economic growth, must not be overlooked. Mass recruitment in forestry would empower communities, enhance accountability, and support sustainable development goals.

We urge the authorities to extend similar treasury approval for the recruitment of foresters and to prioritize this sector, which is fundamental to our nation’s ecological and socio-economic health.

Chaliafya Katungula

FORESTRY Advocacy for Communities, Communication, Transparency, Accountability, and Research F(A+C+T+A+R)