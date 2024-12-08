Self-care has become a buzzword in today’s world. Social media is flooded with posts about indulgent cheat meals, lazy mornings, and the “treat yourself” mentality. While taking time for yourself is essential, the reality is that some of our so-called self-care habits might actually be more harmful than doing good, especially when it comes to our health.

Let’s talk about what real self-care looks like, particularly when it comes to managing your health, your energy, and your blood sugar. Because sometimes, what feels like a small indulgence — a skipped meal, a sugary snack, or that cheat day – can be the difference between thriving and sabotaging your own wellness.

The Double-Edged Sword

In theory, self-care is about recharging your body and mind. It’s a necessary pause in a busy world. But somewhere along the way, the concept has become distorted. Cheat meals turn into cheat weekends. Skipping a meal means a badge of hard work. And comfort food becomes the only way to handle stress.

While these habits might feel good in the moment, they can have long-term consequences for your health:

1. Cheat meals are often celebrated as a break from discipline. But for many, it means overindulging in processed, high-sugar/high-fat foods. For someone managing blood sugar levels, this could result in a spike followed by an energy crash. Over time, these rollercoasters can contribute to insulin resistance and chronic inflammation.

2. During busy days, skipping meals might seem like a shortcut to saving time or even cutting calories. But this habit wreaks havoc on blood sugars. It can leave you feeling irritable, tired, and prone to overeating later.

3. When life gets stressful, it’s easy to turn to sugary or carb-heavy comfort foods. While they may provide a quick dopamine hit, they can leave you feeling sluggish leading to a cycle of craving more.

These habits don’t just affect your blood sugar — they impact your mood, energy, and even your long-term health.

It’s in the Details

True self-care isn’t always glamorous. It’s about small, consistent actions that prioritize your health and well-being. Here’s how you can align self-care with genuine wellness:

1. Nourish Your Body Regularly

Skipping meals or relying on quick fixes like sugary snacks may feel convenient, but your body thrives on balanced nourishment. Eating at regular intervals helps maintain stable energy levels throughout the day. Skipping meals leads to blood sugar fluctuations, which disrupts your focus.

Action Step: Plan three balanced meals daily, each containing a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich carbohydrates. A savoury breakfast of eggs, spinach, avocado, and brown bread can set up your day.

2. Reframe Cheat Meals

Indulging once in a while is fine, but the idea of “cheating” creates a harmful mindset. Food isn’t your enemy, and balance should always be the goal. Overeating during a cheat meal can lead to a spike followed by a crash that leaves you feeling tired and bloated.

Action Step: Aim for mindful indulgences. Enjoy a slice of cake at a birthday party, but balance it with a day of nutrient-rich meals.

3. Hydrate, Don’t Caffeinate

Many of us rely on coffee or energy drinks to push through our days, but staying hydrated is often overlooked as a form of self-care. Dehydration can cause fatigue and headaches. Over-caffeinating, on the other hand, can increase stress hormones like cortisol affecting glucose control.

Action Step: Keep a water bottle nearby – aim for eight glasses a day. If you need a pick-me-up, opt for rooibos or herbal tea for a boost.

4. Prioritize Movement

Exercise is often seen as an all-or-nothing activity. But you don’t need an intense workout to feel benefits. Regular physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, stabilize blood sugar, and boost your mood. Even small amounts of movement can do a world of good.

Action Step: Start small. A 10 – 15 minute walk after meals can improve blood sugar control and digestion.

5. Sleep Importance

Late-night Netflix bingeing might feel like self-care, but it’s not. Blue light from our screens means poor sleep, which increases stress hormones and can lead to higher blood sugar levels the next day. It also makes it harder to resist unhealthy cravings.

Action Step: Establish a bedtime routine. Try to get 7 – 8 hours of sleep each night by creating a calming environment and avoiding screens an hour before bed.

Self-Care for the Long Run: Intention Over Perfection

True wellness is about the choices you make today shaping your health for the future. It’s not just about avoiding an energy slump by eating a balanced breakfast—it’s about protecting your metabolism and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes. Choosing water over sugary drinks isn’t only quenching thirst; it supports your body’s natural detox processes and helps maintain stable energy levels.

The key is moving away from self-sabotage and embracing intentional self-care. This doesn’t mean striving for perfection but starting with small, manageable changes. Swap a packet of crisps for a handful of groundnuts. Gradually adjust your bedtime, going to sleep 30 minutes earlier until it becomes routine. Replace cheat meals with mindful indulgences that genuinely nourish and satisfy you.

Why It Matters for Zambia

In Zambia, we have access to fresh, organic foods that people in the West would pay a premium for. Yet, modern habits are pulling us away from our roots, leading to a rise in preventable lifestyle diseases like diabetes.

True self-care for us in Zambia means embracing what we already have: locally grown fruits and vegetables, active lifestyles, and sunny weather that encourages movement. By aligning our habits with what we have available, we can create a culture of wellness that benefits us today and for generations to come.

“The Takeaway”

Self-care is about listening to your body and honouring its unique needs. It’s not about chasing trends or eating indulgent treats, but focusing on what genuinely nurtures your health, helping you take intentional steps toward long-term wellness and vitality. When we prioritize real wellness, we move from self-sabotage to self-empowerment.

So, the next time you’re about to break a good habit, ask yourself: will this help me or hurt me? Because the ultimate act of self-care is showing up for your health—not just today, but every day.

Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes.