In a world obsessed with superfoods like matcha lattes, chia seeds, and protein pancakes, it’s easy to overlook the treasures in our own kitchens. Across Zambia and India, traditional foods have been nourishing bodies and supporting wellness for centuries. These aren’t just meals; they are cultural legacies packed with nutrients that promote vitality, energy, and longevity.

What if we reframed the conversation? That our indigenous foods are the original wellness staples. With a touch of modern nutrition knowledge, traditional diets can become powerful tools to energize your body, support long-term health, and even help prevent chronic illnesses like diabetes.

Wellness Begins on Your Plate

Wellness is a holistic journey that encompasses physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional balance. What we eat has a profound impact on how we feel. The good news is that many of the foods we’ve grown up with—whether it’s Zambian nshima or Indian lentil dal—are perfectly aligned with today’s wellness trends.

Take nshima, for instance. Often dismissed as merely a starchy staple, this beloved dish can be a nourishing powerhouse when paired with nutrient-rich sides like chibwabwa (pumpkin leaves), bondwe (amaranth leaves), or protein-packed kapenta. Similarly, India’s chapatti made from whole wheat, paired with spiced vegetables like bhinda (okra) or palak (spinach), delivers fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

These meals are not only comforting but also fuel our bodies with sustained energy. They are naturally free of preservatives and ultra-processing—unlike many of the convenience foods we consume today.

The Superfoods We Already Know and Love

Both Zambian and Indian cuisines are rich in “superfoods” that are often overlooked in favour of trendy imports. Here are a few examples:

1. Moringa

Known as “the miracle tree”, moringa is widely used in Zambia, and its leaves are packed with vitamins A, C, and calcium. Indians know it as drumstick leaves, which are a staple in South Indian soups and stews. Add it to a smoothie or cook it with lentils for an immunity boost.

2. Millet and Sorghum

Traditional grains like sorghum and bajra (pearl millet) are gluten-free and high in fibre. They are excellent for promoting gut health and providing sustained energy. Swap them for refined flours in porridge or roti.

3. Legumes

Zambia’s cowpeas/black eyed peas (nyemba) and India’s vast variety of lentils (masoor dal, toor dal) are loaded with plant-based protein and complex carbs. They help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full longer.

4. Turmeric

A staple in Indian households, turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties. Combine turmeric with black pepper to enhance absorption, and you have a wellness elixir.

5. Fermented Foods

Fermented maize porridge (mabisi) and Indian dahi (yogurt) are natural probiotics that support gut health, a cornerstone of overall wellness. A healthy gut can improve immunity, digestion, and even mood.

6. Groundnuts and Seeds

Groundnuts, a Zambian favourite, mirrors the health benefits of India’s til (sesame seeds) offering healthy fats and essential minerals. Use them in sauces, snacks, or salads for a nutrient boost.

Balancing Tradition with Modern Knowledge

While traditional foods are inherently nutritious, we can optimize their benefits with modern nutritional insights. For instance:

• Portion Control: Both nshima and rice are delicious, but overindulging in these carbs can lead to energy crashes. Balance your plate with three quarters’ vegetables, one quarter protein and healthy fats and the remaining with your carbohydrate.

• Cooking Techniques: Steaming or lightly sautéing vegetables retains nutrients. Dry roasting seeds and spices enhances flavour and health benefits.

• Meal Timing: Eating your largest meal at midday, a practice common in many traditional cultures, aligns with your body’s natural rhythms.

• Order of intake: Eating your vegetables and protein first ensure the glucose from the carbohydrate is ‘wrapped’ potentially reducing the glycaemic load of the meal.

Simple Wellness Practices to Embrace

Wellness isn’t just about what you eat—it’s about how you live. Incorporating traditional practices from both Zambia and India can enhance vitality:

1. Mindful Eating

Take time to appreciate your meals and avoid distractions like phone screens. This practice helps prevent overeating and improves digestion.

2. Herbal Teas

Zambia’s lemongrass tea and India’s masala chai can be enjoyed WITHOUT added sugars, providing a soothing ritual that supports hydration and relaxation.

3. Movement and Rest

Both cultures emphasize the importance of physical labour or gentle exercise, like farming or yoga. A short walk after meals can aid digestion and improve circulation.

4. Community Meals

Sharing food with loved ones fosters emotional wellness and reduces stress. Cooking a hearty meal together—whether it’s a pot of vegetable curry or ifisashi (groundnut stew)—is an act of care for both body and soul.

A Path to Energy and Longevity

The beauty of traditional diets lies in their adaptability. You don’t have to give up modern convenience to embrace them; instead, we can integrate the best of both worlds. A green smoothie with moringa powder or a bowl of millet porridge with groundnuts,—these meals are both practical and nourishing.

Over time, these choices will help your body thrive. Increased energy, mental clarity, and even a longer, healthier life are natural outcomes of treating food as medicine. And yes, while diabetes prevention may be one by-product of this approach, the ultimate goal is vibrant wellness that allows you to live fully and joyfully.

Honouring Our Heritage, Building Our Future

When we embrace the wisdom of our ancestors and combine it with modern science, we unlock the full potential of our diets and lifestyles. Both Zambian and Indian cuisines offer a wealth of possibilities for those seeking vitality, energy, and balance.

So, the next time you’re tempted to try a trendy wellness product, take a moment to explore your own roots. Whether it’s the rich flavour of a masala curry or the comforting warmth of nshima and greens, our traditional foods are the true superfoods. They connect us to our heritage while empowering us to build healthier, more resilient bodies.

In the journey toward wellness, the answers are closer than you think—right there on your plate.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])