Peter Mwenya became one of betPawa’s first K0.50 Jackpot ticket BIG winners, winning K114,559.73 on emPawa13.

The Luanshya resident got all 13 results right on one ticket on 09/06 to achieve the K100,000 top prize. He won a further K14,559.73 by making 10, 11 and 12 correct predictions on other tickets.

He said: “When you are laid off from work on the Copperbelt, it’s like a death sentence. My legs were killing me. This win has come at the right time. I am now able to seek proper medical attention.

“This win has given me hope. I was getting depressed but not any more. You are marvellous, betPawa. My wife thought I was joking. When I withdrew the first K10,000, that’s when she believed.

“I have already bought a farm plot and I intend to do chicken rearing. For now, I have nothing to worry about. You can change your story today just like I did. I joined because someone encouraged me to. It’s my turn to urge you to sign up now.”

The weekend emPawa17 game also costs K0.50 to play and has a K1,000,000 Jackpot, plus prizes if you get up to four results wrong.

Want to win BIG like Peter? Sign up with betPawa.