DEPUTY Judge President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Chalwe Mchenga, says currently, no one in the country can be charged and arrested for marital rape. Speaking when he featured on “Talking Law Review” programme on Hot FM, Wednesday, Justice Mchenga said a husband cannot be charged for raping his wife. “For now a man cannot be charged with raping his wife. But there are countries where a man can be charged, in this country they cannot be charged. There was a proposal by some stakeholders that we also change…...



